President Vetoes Amendment Introducing 3rd Class of Physical Education

Bratislava, June 1 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova vetoed the amendment to the Education Act that aimed to introduce a third lesson of physical education in schools as of September 1, TASR was told by her spokesman Martin Strizinec on Thursday.

The head of state proposes to postpone the effective date of the law to September 1, 2025, regardless of the type of elementary school and regardless of whether the school has a gymnasium. She also decided to veto the law based on expert opinions.