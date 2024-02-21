President: Wish for Decent and Just Slovakia Relevant Even Today

Bratislava, February 21 (TASR) - The desire for a decent and just Slovakia that society expressed following the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova is relevant even today, said President Zuzana Caputova after commemorating the murdered couple at the memorial on SNP Square in Bratislava.

"I haven't forgotten the deaths of Jan and Martina, I haven't forgotten the fact that they were murdered because of Jan's work as a journalist, in particular because he was seeking and revealing the truth and bringing it to us, the public. Their families, close people and all of us have been missing them for six years now. Despite the fact that six years have passed since then, we can still hear threats against journalists, attacks on civil society, statements about heavy-handed rule," stated the president.

Journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova were both shot dead in their home in Velka Maca in Trnava region on February 21, 2018. According to the police, the most likely motive was Kuciak's work as an investigative journalist. Three guilty verdicts have already been handed down in the case: Miroslav Marcek and Tomas Szabo received 25 years in jail each, while Zoltan Andrusko got 15 years.