Priorities of 'Right to Truth' Party Include Protection of Families

Bratislava, 21 January (TASR) - The extra-parliamentary 'Right to Truth' party held a news conference on Wednesday to present the leaders that it elected at its founding congress, along with its programme priorities.

The party's chairman is Zoroslav Kollar. The programme priorities include, for example, 'Slovakia must come first', the protection of Slovak families, especially young ones, a dignified life for Slovak pensioners, justice for workers, support for Slovak entrepreneurs and the self-employed, and a sovereign state that makes decisions in the interests of its own citizens.

"We promote a sovereign, stable Slovakia that protects its traditions, values ​​and identity, economic stability and social cohesion. We reject the centralisation of power and the ideological dictate and decision-making of Brussels, which harms economic stability, competitiveness and the living standards of Slovak families," declared Kollar. According to him, the party's programme priorities arose as a response to the deep crisis of public trust in politics, the discrepancy between public promises and the everyday reality of people's lives, and rising prices and tax increases.

The 'Right to Truth' leader said that all party bodies were elected at the founding congress on 15 January. The delegates also approved the party's programme manifesto and adopted a code of ethics for party members. The members of the party presidium are: Pavol Achberger, Roland Cibrej, Jozef Hascak, Zuzana Krajcovicova, Andrej Matejcik, Kristina Marcekova, Martin Halas and Silvia Benova, who is also the party's general manager.

Kollar said that if the party formed a part of the future government, it would push for the gradual scrapping of higher territorial units.