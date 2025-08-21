Rasi: Slovakia Must Actively Participate in Shaping Security Architecture

Bratislava, 21 August (TASR) - Slovakia must take an active part in shaping the emerging security architecture in Europe and the world, said House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) on Thursday during a commemorative event held in remembrance of the victims of the 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia, adding that Slovakia's membership of the EU and NATO guarantees that history need not repeat itself in its tragic form.

"Our borders, security, free development of society and economic cooperation that is developing at its own momentum are guaranteed. It is therefore our duty to develop and build these relations with our European partners. We must take joint responsibility not only for Slovakia, but also for playing an active role in shaping the security architecture that is now forming in Europe and around the world," said Rasi.

He recalled that international events are gathering momentum and the world is becoming less and less predictable.

"The strength of international institutions is weakening, being replaced by the strategic enforcement of the superpowers' interests. We can feel tendencies to divide up spheres of influence – which is exactly what happened to Czechoslovakia and its reform process in August 1968. Ideas of cooperation and mutual respect are now being replaced by Realpolitik," he said.

The commemoration held on Safarik Square in Bratislava was organised by the Confederation of Political Prisoners of Slovakia. It was attended by House vice-chairs Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) and Martin Dubeci (opposition Progressive Slovakia), MPs and representatives of the government, local authorities, churches and several embassies.