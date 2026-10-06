SHMU: Danube Reaches New All-time Low at Devin, Breaking Record Set in 1909

Bratislava, 6 October (TASR) - One of Europe's largest rivers, the Danube, has reached a new all-time low in the Bratislava borough of Devin, with the operational data showing the average daily flow on Monday (5 October) at 575.9 cubic metres per second, spokesperson for the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMU) Ivan Garcar told TASR on Tuesday, adding that this is a new all-time low in more than 125 years of record-keeping.

"The Danube has reached a new all-time low at Devin in over 125 years of record-keeping. The record dating back to 1909 is now a thing of the past after 117 years," stated Garcar.

This is the lowest average daily flow rate since records began in November 1900. The previous historical low, set in January 1909, was 580 cubic metres per second. The Danube has now surpassed this by 4.1 cubic metres per second.