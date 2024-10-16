SIS: Prime Minister Didn't Request Any Report, May Be in Conflict of Interest

Bratislava, October 16 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) didn't order or request any report on the assassination attempt against him from the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS), SIS director Pavol Gaspar told TASR on Wednesday, adding that the premier isn't provided with such information due to a possible conflict of interest, with the exception of information provided under the SIS Act.

"The Slovak Intelligence Service is cooperating closely with law enforcement bodies on the matter," said Gaspar, noting that the SIS can't inform the public about the subject of its intelligence activities. It only makes information available to lawful recipients.

Premier Fico denied on Wednesday that he requested a report from the SIS on the May 15 assassination attempt against him, saying that if anyone requested anything, these were opposition MPs at a meeting of the respective parliamentary committee for the supervision of the SIS. His response was preceded by Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok's (Voice-SD) statement on Tuesday (October 15) that the premier, as an authorised recipient of the information, requested a report from the SIS on the security risks connected with another potential assassination attempt on him. According to the Interior Ministry, he has a legitimate right to do so due to his post, and that he no way meant the report on the May 15 assassination attempt in Handlova (Trencin region).