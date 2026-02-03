Slovak EU Commissioner Sefcovic Categorically Denies Any Contact with Epstein

Brussels, 3 February (TASR) - Slovak European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday categorically denied that he had any contact with American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in response to reports that his name appeared in the new batch of files related to Epstein that were released by the US Department of Justice last week.

"I never had any direct or indirect contact, communication or meeting with Jeffrey Epstein. I haven't given anyone permission or asked anyone, including Miroslav Lajcak, to mention my name to Epstein. Any such mention of my name was made without my knowledge. If Miroslav Lajcak mentioned my name, he did so solely for his own purposes, which I had nothing to do with," said Sefcovic.

Politico magazine has written in a report that it searched through a set of recent documents and found three references to Sefcovic. However, according to the magazine, none of them prove contact with Epstein. They are correspondence between him and an unknown person about Sefcovic's campaign to become Slovak president in 2019, around the time that he announced his candidacy.

The Slovak EU commissioner emphasised that he was never approached with a request to meet or contact Epstein, either by Miroslav Lajcak or anyone else.

"I'm outraged that my name was used in this exchange without my knowledge or consent, and I categorically reject any suggestion of my involvement," stressed Sefcovic.

Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Saturday (31 January) accepted the resignation of his advisor Lajcak, who decided to step down due to his communications with American sex offender Epstein. According to Fico, Lajcak showed himself to be a great diplomat by resigning. Lajcak has repeatedly denied that he knew about or participated in the crimes and suspicions associated with Epstein.

The US Department of Justice said on Friday (30 January) that it was disclosing more than three million pages of documents related to the Epstein case. Several prominent public figures have appeared in the files released so far, including US President Donald Trump, former US president Bill Clinton, and billionaire Elon Musk.

Epstein committed suicide in prison in New York in 2019. The investigation has revealed that he built an illegal network for providing underage girls to rich people.