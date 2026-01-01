Slovak Military Marks Independence Day by Firing 21 Volleys

Bratislava, 1 January (TASR) - Soldiers of the Slovak armed forces on Thursday fired a 21 artillery volleys from the Danube embankment in Bratislava on New Year's Day to mark the 33rd anniversary of the setting up of the Slovak Republic.

Towed 122-millimetre HD-30 howitzers were used for the gun salute, which was carried out by artillerymen of the 5th Artillery Regiment.

President Peter Pellegrini stated that Slovakia has proven its legitimacy and viability over the 33 years of its existence, and he also mentioned the challenges facing Slovakia. "Slovakia must maintain its position on the international stage, which is currently subject to major geopolitical changes and turbulence," he said.

According to him, overcoming Europe's economic problems is also one of the challenges. "So that the Slovak economy will continue to grow and generate value," he said, emphasising his desire for humility, solidarity, mutual respect and esteem to reign once again in society.

The firing of ceremonial volleys traditionally takes place on the occasion of significant protocol events and important national holidays, such as the Day of the Setting Up of the Slovak Republic, but also, for example, at the inauguration of a new head of state.