'Slovakia' Party Wants to Hear Quick Decision from Krajci and Kratky

Bratislava, 29 September (TASR) - The 'Slovakia', 'For the People', KU parliamentary caucus has called on MPs Marek Krajci and Rastislav Kratky to urgently announce what their next steps are after Friday's (26 September) vote in favour of the government's amendment to the Constitution and also to explain their decision, caucus head Michal Sipos told reporters following the caucus meeting on Monday.

Caucus members reiterate that if they were Krajci and Kratky, they would give up their seats in the House. They would like them to communicate their steps as early as Tuesday (30 September).

"Based on the decision of the parliamentary caucus, we've decided to call on our colleagues Kratky and Krajci to speed up their decision so that tomorrow they can communicate to the people and the public why they decided to vote the way they did and thus disappointed the people and the voters of our party," stated Sipos. "A decision on how they will behave in a situation where they have basically misled the entire public with that vote," he stated when asked what decision the two MPs should make. "When their decision is made, and we're waiting for it, then we'll decide how to proceed," added Sipos.

'Slovakia' leader Igor Matovic reiterated that they didn't want to immediately kick them out of the caucus. "We'll leave it to their own decision, to their own conscience. And let them manfully stand in front of the people and accept responsibility. But we don't want to drag this out and today we wanted their opinion. Somehow it hasn't been possible, so we decided that we really want them to say a manly word tomorrow, let them stand in front of the cameras and say what their conscience is, what their decision is, and then we'll give you a reaction," stated Matovic. "If they say that there is no responsibility and that it's fine, that they will stay in the parliamentary caucus and nothing will happen, that we'll get over it, then we certainly won't," said the party leader.

Krajci and Kratky explained their decision by helping to prevent the Christian Democrats (KDH) from being "gutted" by the coalition Smer-SD if the amendment did not pass. According to them, they changed their mind after Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Thursday (25 September) that this was the last chance to amend the Constitution on the issue. On Friday, Matovic said he was not calling on the two MPs to give up their mandates, as the 'Slovakia' party allows its MPs to vote freely. At that time, he also rejected the idea of expelling both MPs from the caucus.

Parliament approved the government's amendment to the Constitution with 90 votes. In addition to all but two of the KDH's MPs, it was also supported by Krajci, Kratky and Richard Vasecka from the 'Slovakia'-For the People-Christian Union caucus.

The amendment enshrines the existence of only two genders – male and female. It also introduces constitutional regulations regarding child adoption and the educational process.