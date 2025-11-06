Smer-SD: KDH Has Chosen PS as Partner for Promoting Conservative Values

Bratislava, 6 November (TASR) - The Smer-SD party claims that the Christian Democrats (KDH) have chosen Progressive Slovakia (PS) as its partner in promoting conservative values and that Smer-SD has "taken note" of this, the party said in response to statements made by Christian Democrats leader Milan Majersky, who has repeatedly ruled out future cooperation with Smer-SD.

According to Smer-SD, KDH prefers cooperation with progressives and liberals. "It is good that conservative Slovak voters now know what the KDH leadership thinks about Slovakia's future," wrote Smer-SD in a statement sent to TASR.

"Anyone with a pinch of common sense knows that in a destructive embrace with the worst enemies not only of Christian values, but also of values and historical traditions widely recognised by Slovaks, KDH will certainly not succeed in achieving even a fraction of what it has already achieved in cooperation with its alleged arch-enemy, the Smer-SD party. We're already looking forward to seeing how KDH will handle its conscientious objection with Progressive Slovakia. It will be great fun," said the governing Smer-SD party.

KDH managed to push through its priorities in the government's amendment to the Slovak Constitution, such as the clause on Slovakia's sovereignty in cultural and ethical matters. Majersky described the approved constitutional amendment as one of the party's greatest successes. However, according to him, voting for the Constitution doesn't mean that KDH will cooperate with the governing coalition or that "there will be any further post-election cooperation".

Majersky met the leaders of PS, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and the extra-parliamentary Democrats this week. They agreed on the goal of democratically replacing Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) government.