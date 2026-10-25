State Electoral Commission Confirms Results of Local Elections

Bratislava, 25 October (TASR) - The State Commission for Elections and Supervision of Political Parties' Financing on Sunday confirmed the results of Saturday's (24 October) local elections.

Mayors in five of Slovakia's eight regional cities retained their posts, while Kosice, Trnava and Trencin will have new leadership.

Bratislava will continue to be led by Matus Vallo (Team Bratislava, Progressive Slovakia/PS, Freedom and Solidarity/SaS, Democrats), who garnered 64.36 percent of the vote, equalling 121,846 votes. Ladislav Lorinc (Kosice Party) has been elected as the new mayor of Kosice, having received 39.89 percent of the vote.

Frantisek Olha (PS, Democrats, Democratic Party–Civic Democrats of Slovakia) retained his post as mayor of Presov, gaining 40.69 percent of the vote. Marek Hattas (Team Nitra Region–Association of Nitra Region Candidates, PS, SaS, Christian Democratic Movement/KDH, 'Slovakia' party, Democrats, Civic Conservative Party/OKS) retained his post as mayor of Nitra. He received 50.66 percent of the vote in Saturday's local elections.

The city of Trencin will be led for the next four years by its current vice-mayor Jan Forgac (Independent), who garnered 69.17 percent of the vote. There will be no change in Zilina, where incumbent mayor Peter Fiabane (Independent) won 41.22-percent support.

Eva Nemcovska (Independent) has been elected as the new mayor of Trnava, receiving 60.47 percent of the votes cast. Jan Nosko (Independent) retained his post as mayor of Banska Bystrica, securing 46.78 percent of the vote.

The voter turnout in Saturday's local elections reached 48.48 percent, with 2,171,581 voters casting their ballots.