Sutaj Estok: Fewer Than 50 Illegal Migrants Caught in Slovakia Last Year

Bratislava, 7 January (TASR) - Slovakia is protecting its borders effectively, with less than 50 illegal migrants caught in the country last year, stated Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) during a briefing held on Wednesday as part of the Zelena 2026 (Green 2026) exercise at the Cunovo-Rajka border crossing between Slovakia and Hungary.

He stressed that the deployment of forces at Slovakia's borders is based on information about the use of the Balkan migration route.

"For example, the more you use drones equipped with thermal imaging or helicopters, the less human effort is required. Therefore, resources are used efficiently," stated Sutaj Estok, reiterating that the previous government failed to secure Slovakia against illegal migration, so the current leadership of the Ministry had to do it.

The exercise was also attended by Joachim Herrmann, the Interior Minister of the German state of Bavaria, who praised the cooperation between German and Slovak security forces. "I hope that it will continue to be this good, not only within the police but also between our ministries," he stated.

