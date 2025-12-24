Sutaj Estok Visits Police Officers and Firefighters in Eastern Slovakia

Sobrance, 24 December (TASR) - Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) visited police officers and firefighters serving in Velke Kapusany, Michalovce and Sobrance (all in Kosice region) on Christmas Eve.

As he told a news conference held in the premises of the Border and Alien Police Directorate in Sobrance, it's the police officers, firefighters and rescue workers who must be on alert and available 24/7 so that all of Slovakia can spend the Christmas holidays in peace.

"I view it very important to thank our rescue forces for their year-round work, efforts, determination and commitment. Unfortunately, tragedy spares no one, and we witnessed that three young people lost their lives when a roof collapsed in Velke Kapusany yesterday (23 December). I was also in Velke Kapusany and I would like to express my sincere condolences to all the bereaved and the families of the victims once again. Let's hope that such tragedies will be avoided by everyone, especially during these holidays," said Sutaj Estok.

He continued that police officers and firefighters serving on the Ukrainian border have been under a great deal of pressure in recent years. "It was either in connection with COVID-19, when police and firefighters had to be deployed, or it was the refugee crisis in 2022. Today, the situation is much calmer, as I was informed," said the minister.

Sutaj Estok wished all of Slovakia peace for the Christmas holidays. "Peace from politicians, quarrelling, and reflection on what we could have done better last year, both individually and as a society as a whole. I wish everyone in Slovakia peaceful holidays with their loved ones. I think that Christmas is a time to reflect, slow down, and find calm," added the minister.



