Sutaj Estok: Voice-SD Will Do Its Best for Government to Endure

Bratislava, February 17 (TASR) - The coalition Voice-SD party will do its best to ensure that the current government endures, its leader and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok stated on Monday, reasoning that the opposition must not come to power because it plans to scrap several measures to help the most vulnerable.

"The governing coalition must think about what would happen to the people of Slovakia if the current opposition were to come back to power. We need stability and calm so that we can fully focus on the reasons why the people elected us. And that is nothing less than working for the people and delivering on the commitments we have promised them. I can guarantee on behalf of the Voice party that we'll do everything we can to ensure that the government lasts and that life in Slovakia is better," he noted on a social network.

The coalition leaders on Monday held talks to address the problems in the coalition as Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) gave an ultimatum to his partners from Voice-SD and SNS to solve their situations with the defectors from their parties and bring a solution to restore a permanent governing majority in Parliament. Otherwise, the prime minister stated that he'll submit to President Peter Pellegrini his proposals for personnel changes in the government. SNS leader Andrej Danko declared at the meeting absolute support for the government and offered all SNS posts, including ministries and other nominations in order to satisfy everyone with whom the premier will negotiate.