Top Constitutional Officials Discuss Domestic and Foreign Policy

Bratislava, 12 June (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini convened a working session of the three top constitutional officials to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues at the Presidential Palace on Thursday morning, announcing that he will hold a round-table discussion next week with parliamentary party leaders on increasing security and defence spending ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague in June, TASR learnt from the the President's Office's communications department on Thursday.

"The head of state will convene a round-table discussion next week with the leaders of parliamentary political parties on the current issue of increasing security and defence spending ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague in June," stated the communications department.

All three top constitutional officials have agreed to this. President Pellegrini, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) have also coordinated their planned activities for the next few weeks.