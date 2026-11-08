Writer Peter Jaros Dies Aged 86

Bratislava, 8 November (TASR) - Writer and screenwriter Peter Jaros died on Sunday at the age of 86, TASR was told by his wife Maria Zuzana Jarosova.

Jaros wrote one of the finest Slovak novels of the 20th century, the national epic 'The Thousand-Year-Old Bee', and he became equally famous for his screenplay for a classic Slovak comedy film called 'Pacho, the Hybsky Outlaw'.

After graduating from Comenius University and completing his basic military service, he worked as an editor at a weekly magazine called 'Cultural Life'. From there, he moved to the literary department of Czechoslovak Radio in Bratislava. Between 1972-1990, he worked as a screenwriter at the Slovak Film Production in Bratislava.

Following the Velvet Revolution in 1989, he worked as a freelance writer. Between 1992-1994, he was an MP for the Party of the Democratic Left. During this period, he co-authored the preamble to the Slovak Constitution.

With the death of Peter Jaros, Slovakia has lost a prominent writer and screenwriter, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) posted on social media on Sunday, adding that 'The Thousand-Year-Old Bee', for which he wrote the screenplay, has become an integral part of the nation's culture.

Rasi pointed out that at the same time, we've also lost a man who helped to lay the constitutional foundations of an independent Slovakia.

"Last year, I had the honour of presenting him with the Jozef Miloslav Hurban State Award for his extraordinary contribution to the formation of our state. I'll never forget our meeting, nor his wisdom and perspective," wrote Rasi, adding that he extends his sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

Jaros was awarded for his extraordinary merit in the setting up of the independent state as a legislator who contributed to the constitutional foundations of the state and the formation of modern Slovak statehood. He also received the award for his literary work, which has shaped national awareness and spread the ideas of humanism and tolerance.